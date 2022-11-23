Flour Bluff (9-3) are prepared for third round matchup with SA Veterans Memorial (9-3)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Only five Coastal Bend high school football teams made it to Thanksgiving week playoffs. The Flour Bluff Hornets are coming off a tough 49-42 win over Lockhart, and that's the same score Flour Bluff's next opponent also needed to defeat Lockhart.

The Hornets will host San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday. Both teams are (9-3). Last Friday, San Antonio Veterans Memorial won it's first area round game in program history, and they lean on a balanced offense led by junior four-star running back James Peoples.

"We definitely are planning against him. We watched a lot of film," Connor Tyler, Flour Bluff senior strong safety, said. "We're just hoping to surround him with as many players as we can. Hold him in one spot for as long as we can and just take him down. Oh I'm super excited. Knowing that they scored the same amount of points these are my favorite games. This is what we play football for. I just can't wait to get back out on that field and have a dog fight once again."

Flour Bluff and San Antonio Veterans Memorial kickoff the third round on Friday at 6 p.m. at Hornet Stadium.