Flour Bluff 3-star lineman Dylan Shaw signs with Texas Tech.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets celebrated signing day for senior Dylan Shaw. He inked his commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders where he will play offensive tackle and guard in 2023.

Shaw's size attracted a few coaches on the radar. He's 6'4", 300 pounds and he can run a 40-yard dash in 4.9 seconds. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire loves Shaw's physicality and explosiveness.

"The way his (McGuire) coaching staff works reminds me a lot of Flour Bluff," Shaw said. "All the coaches really care about the players and seems like a really great environment to be in."

Shaw also liked the support he has seen from Texas Tech offensive line coach Stephen Hamby. During the State Quarterfinal game against Liberty Hill, Hamby was on the sideline when Shaw caught a backward pass and nearly scored a touchdown.

"It was pretty cool. It gave me a little bit of a motivation boost and in the back of my head I was like oh don't mess up now, your coach is watching," Shaw said.

Shaw is a three-year varsity letterman and 3-year All-District player who was named Unanimous Offensive Lineman of the Year for 5A-DII District 15. He started 41 varsity games and finished his career with 150 pancake blocks, 23 tackles, 1 sack, 4 tackles for loss and 19 yards receiving.

COLLEGE: Texas Tech University

DEGREE: Business

HEIGHT: 6'4", 300 Pounds

POSITION: Offensive Tackle and Guard

40-YARD DASH: 4.9 Seconds