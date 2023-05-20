Floresville wins pitcher's duel forcing game three against Robstown

BEEVILLE, Texas — Game two of the UIL baseball 4A Regional Quarterfinals between Floresville and the Robstown Cotton Pickers was a pitcher's duel through seven innings, but the Tigers scored 1 run in the sixth frame to win the game.

Floresville starting pitcher Bryan Cardenas only surrendered 5 hits while striking out 4 batters.

Jonathon Ovalle was on the bump for Robstown. He allowed 1 run on 5 hits over 7 innings while striking out 6 batters.

Game three is set for Saturday at noon in Beeville. It's win or go home in the third round of playoffs.