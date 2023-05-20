Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Floresville wins pitcher's duel forcing game three against Robstown

Floresville wins pitcher's duel forcing game three against Robstown
Robstown Jonathan Ovalle
Posted at 10:56 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 23:58:22-04

BEEVILLE, Texas — Game two of the UIL baseball 4A Regional Quarterfinals between Floresville and the Robstown Cotton Pickers was a pitcher's duel through seven innings, but the Tigers scored 1 run in the sixth frame to win the game.

Floresville starting pitcher Bryan Cardenas only surrendered 5 hits while striking out 4 batters.

Jonathon Ovalle was on the bump for Robstown. He allowed 1 run on 5 hits over 7 innings while striking out 6 batters.

Game three is set for Saturday at noon in Beeville. It's win or go home in the third round of playoffs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Coastal Bend History