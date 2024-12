CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Five senior Veterans Memorial softball players signed their college commitments on Wednesday.

Center fielder Jada Zepeda signed with the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders, pitcher Meredith Cavazos joins UT Dallas, left fielder Desi Garcia signed with Tyler Junior College, outfielder Chrysta Coy chose Grambling State and Ken Cavazos adds a utility player to Dallas Christian College's roster.