Five high school boys basketball teams advance to the regional semifinals

Five Coastal Bend high school boys basketball teams are advancing to the UIL regional semifinals.

REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL SCORES

5A: Flour Bluff 52, No. 25 Veterans Memorial 59

- Laredo Nixon 58, No. 22 Miller 66 (Overtime)

4A: No. 19 Pleasanton 62, Sinton 52

- No. 12 Somerset 56, Beeville 55

3A: No. 21 Aransas Pass, No. 16 London

- San Diego 52, No. 19 Santa Gertrudis 55

2A: No. 15 Port Aransas 65, No. 22 Santa Maria 42