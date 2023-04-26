Five Beeville Trojans sign National Letter of Intent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Five Beeville seniors inked their college commitment on Wednesday to play sports at the next level.
Collin Gomez - Victoria College track
Isaiah Gonzales - Texas Lutheran University football
Trey Barefield - Wayland Baptist University football
Jackson Hughes - Southwestern University football
Cylee Lopez - Southwestern University women's basketball
