Five Beeville Trojans sign National Letter of Intent

From left to right: Collin Gomez, Isaiah Gonzales, Trey Barefield and Jackson Hughes.
Posted at 5:11 PM, Apr 26, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Five Beeville seniors inked their college commitment on Wednesday to play sports at the next level.

Collin Gomez - Victoria College track
Isaiah Gonzales - Texas Lutheran University football
Trey Barefield - Wayland Baptist University football
Jackson Hughes - Southwestern University football
Cylee Lopez - Southwestern University women's basketball

