Family connection carries Refugio to third round of playoffs

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats are one of six Coastal Bend football teams competing in the UIL third round of playoffs.

Leading up to this week, Refugio outscored opponents 311-29 in the past six games. The Bobcats cannot take their foot off the gas now that their postseason run is on the line.

"One team is going home and one team is going to have a trophy you know what I'm saying," Refugio junior quarterback Kelan 'The GunSlinger' Brown said. "We always want to be that one with the trophy."

The Refugio 2023 roster depth chart is stacked for Brown.

"I'm laid back chilling because I have so many weapons around the field," Brown said. "I can throw it all over the field and I trust my receivers to go get it and they can just make a big play and take it to the house."

Connections that he's built with his receivers and running backs for a long time.

"A lot of people don't know, but a lot of us our cousins," Brown said. "Especially me and the wide receivers like No. 2 is my cousin, No. 8 is my cousin and No. 7 is my cousin."

Kelan's Family Ties to the Bobcats



Kelan's mom and Chai's mom are first cousins.

Jadence Lewis, Jayden Lewis and Kaleb Brown's dad and Kelan's mom are first cousins.

Kelan's mom's mother and their (Lewis and Brown) mother's are sisters.

Kelan's dad's dad and Ernest Campbell's grandad are second cousins, so that would make Ernest Kelan's fourth cousin.

Kelan's dad's mom and Jordan King's dad's mother are third cousins.

"A lot of us are actually family," Refugio junior left guard and defensive tackle Brayden Henderson said. "We see each other a lot at family reunions. A lot of our gatherings. I think that's why we have chemistry."

Refugio's family knows what's at stake, a chance to play for another state title. Just three wins away from making another appearance.

"When we get to practice it's serious, and that's the fun part about it because we're trying to go get a ring," Brown said. "When we get a ring that's going to be a memory that we remember for the rest of our lives."

"Growing up here the tradition is rich here," Henderson, said. "We've been family since birth, so it really just helps us play on the field together."

Refugio (11-1) will battle the Weimar Wildcats (10-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the third round of playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio.

"It's a family affair in Bobcat Nation! That's why we have to win it all," Brown said.