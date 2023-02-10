Falfurrias hires Arturo Garcia as Athletic Director

FALFURRIAS, Texas — The Falfurrias Fightin' Jerseys have hired a new Athletic Director, Arturo Garcia, to guide Falfurrias high school and junior high. He brings in 32 years of coaching experience while serving in various athletic leadership capacities across the region.

Garcia returns to Brooks County ISD. Back in 2005-09 he served as the Falfurrias football head coach after previously working on the Fightin' Jersey's coaching staff as an assistant. He also coached powerlifting, track and golf with the Fightin' Jerseys. His previous football experience was as the Robstown head coach for three seasons (2018-20) and Premont ISD as the defensive coordinator.

His accolades include:

Powerlifting

-7 state medalists

-2 state champions

Track & Field

-5 state qualifiers

- 1 state champion

-1 state silver medalist

-3 district titles

Golf

-1 state medalist

Football

-2 district championships in football

-Coached Tx Sports Defensive player of the year

-RGV Football Coach of the Year

-16-2A Coach of the Year

-RGV athletic program of the year nominee

Coach Garcia’s focus is “TEAM” which centers on building the Belles/Bulls character, passion, intensity, and trust. His mission of the athletic program is to relate, communicate, and serve while his philosophy is about being patient, positive, and professional at all levels.