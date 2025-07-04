Eyes on the prize: London's summer training represents State Championship dedication

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London baseball has won the UIL State Championship in two of the last four seasons (2025 and 2022), advancing to the State Semifinals five straight years. So how does a team have that much success? Well it starts with making time for technique when nobody is watching.

"I think honestly playing with them the whole season, building that bond and continue to push each other throughout the summer," said London 2025 grad and State MVP pitcher Ethan Ortega.

That's what it takes to win a UIL State Championship. Ortega is now prepping to pitch in college for Texas A&M-Kingsville next spring.

"We have me, Noah (Cervantes) and Zak Garcia going to the next level. We're here training with each other," Ortega said. "We like to show these younger guys that the work doesn't stop. To win these games that you need to win you've got to put in extra work regardless of a holiday or something. I mean you have to do it."

His teammate Noah Cervantes signed to play for Hardin-Simmons and Zak Garcia is going to Wharton Junior College. Positive examples for soon-to-be sophomore pitcher and outfielder Crosby Zeller.

"I think it's just good," Zeller said. "They're like role models for me, and they show where I need to be and how hard I need to work to get to that next level."

Fans can celebrate London baseball's State Championship on Tuesday, July 8. The Pirates are being honored with a community parade starting at 8 p.m. Bring your memorabilia to have it signed by the team.