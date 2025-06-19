Equipment Manager leaves mark; Gregory Rogers signs to University of North Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a lot that goes into winning on game day. Teams need good practices and equipment ready to go. Calallen 2025 grad Gregory Rogers received a Division 1 college scholarship to do just that, and he's excited to represent the Wildcats at the college level.

"I feel like everyday at practice what I do contributes to the game," Rogers said. "You know it's been such a surreal journey, and I've just got to thank everybody that's supported me. My family and the amazing coaches I've had along the way."

He signed his scholarship to the University of North Texas as an equipment manager, a program that's helped their students reach new heights.

"All of the people that they've helped get to the higher level of the UFC, the NFL, they've had a couple go to the NBA and hopefully see my name on that board one day is what I truly want," Rogers said.

It's rare to see equipment managers recruited out of high school, but Calallen head coach Charlie Reeve did his part to highlight hard working talent.

"It's a testament to him. When your passionate about something, when you work hard, good things to happen," Reeve said. "What he brings to the program not only from his insight with the equipment and his work ethic, but just the energy that he brought every day it's contagious."

Rogers has served as a manager for Calallen and Tritons Arena Football for the last two seasons, but his passion was not always on the sideline.

"My sophomore year ended up breaking my collar bone, and our offensive line coach at the time Stephen Hrncir came to me and said you want to be our equipment manager," Rogers said.

Since then, Rogers has made it his mission to perfect his craft. Like adding mud to footballs to maintain grip and fitting helmets properly for players.

"I unscrew this part right here with either a crosshead or flat head screw driver. I pull it up and then I hold it," Rogers said. "It really just depends on each player, and overall it's just a quick and easy two minute process."

Rogers' work ethic will not be forgotten. He helped keep practices on time. Losing him encouraged Calallen to make a purchase.

"We actually had to go out and buy a segment timer and we've named it Greg. Whatever we've needed you know he always stepped in."

He plans on studying Sports, Rec and Management at UNT. His goal is to work in professional football.

"To be an equipment manager in the NFL," Rogers said. "Really any team, but if I could choose my favorite team the Denver Broncos."

Greg leaves for the University of North Texas in Denton in July, and he's ready for the football fall season.