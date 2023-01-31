Eagles stay undefeated in 5A District 29 South Zone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles boys basketball team (20-10, 6-0) remains undefeated in UIL 5A district 29 south zone after defeating Carroll 94-70 on Friday.

Up next, the Eagles travel to Flour Bluff to face the Hornets in a rematch. A win for Veterans Memorial boys and girls secures both teams the UIL 5A district 29 south zone title. The boys still have another game Friday against Moody.

VETERANS MEMORIAL POINTS

Zavin Vasquez: 8

Christian Sabsook: 11

Quentcy Lewis: 12

Billy White III: 11

Zach Bliss: 5

Adam Garcia: 3

Dylan Cochran: 4

Jordyn Heard: 4

Rey Simmons: 5

Sean Mondragon: 11

Roman Mendoza: 4

C.J. Vela: 7

Sam Ashley: 1

CARROLL POINTS

Benjamin Sandoval: 9

Daniel Sanchez: 3

Milo Gonzales: 21

Benny Hernandez: 14

Boston Hills: 7

Braedon Gomez: 9

Emmanuel Gladd: 4