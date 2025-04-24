Druski's determination: Tuloso-Midway junior overcomes Autism, inspires team

Junior outfielder Andrew Bonczewski, affectionately known by teammates as "Druski," has been swinging a bat since the age of seven. His passion for baseball is undeniable—and so is his perseverance.

“It feels good to represent our team,” Andrew said with a smile, proudly donning his Tuloso-Midway High School jersey.

Diagnosed with autism at just three years old, Andrew has faced unique challenges on and off the field. “It’s hard for us sometimes,” he shared. “I couldn’t like sit down or calm down. Sometimes I stutter a little.” However, those early difficulties haven’t held him back—instead, they’ve fueled his drive.

Recently, controversial comments made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested that autistic individuals couldn’t play baseball or perform certain tasks. Andrew’s story serves as a direct rebuttal to that claim.

TMHS Autistic Baseball Player Defies odds

His teammates and coaches have nothing but praise for the young athlete. “If you’re putting the ball in play, that’s a positive,” said senior Max Lara. “Druski’s bat-to-ball contact has really impressed me.”

Andrew’s presence in the dugout goes beyond performance stats—he’s become a symbol of perseverance and teamwork. Head Coach JK Moody highlighted Andrew’s role as both a player and an inspiration: “Whatever you dream of, continue to do it. No matter what your disability is, or any hardships you might have—Drew is an inspiration to everyone.”

And when asked how they feel about their teammate?

“Druski is amazing, man,” one teammate chimed in. “We love you, Druski. We love you, dude.”

Andrew Bonczewski isn’t just playing the game—he’s changing it.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.