Drew Gilbert to represent Hooks and Astros at MLB All-Star Futures Game

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The SiriusXM MLB All-Star Futures Game will showcase the top prospects in the minor leagues. 50 players will take the field in Seattle including Astros' double-A outfielder and top ranked prospect Drew Gilbert.

"I know I played against Marcelo Mayer who's with Boston in High-A. I know he'll be there, so there's definitely a bunch of guys that I'm looking forward to playing with and it's just a bunch of great players."

Gilbert is ranked No. 73 according to the MLB Pipeline. Earlier this year he joined the Asheville Tourists April 3 before joining the Corpus Christi Hooks May 9 at Whataburger Field.

"You know it's just a fun environment. You got a good stadium, good crowd all of the time. You got the water park in right field and everything."

In 45 games played for the Hooks, Gilbert has 36 hits in 160 at-bats. He has hit 3 home runs and has 27 runs scored.

"It's 50 really good players throughout the Minor Leagues and it's definitely an honor. I'm grateful for the Astros for sending me to that and I'm excited."

The Futures Game is set for Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m. in Seattle.