Double trouble: Veterans Memorial's edge rushers make twin impact

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Veterans Memorial Eagles (10-2) are in the third round of playoffs for their sixth consecutive season. A tradition that was not guaranteed, but two seniors on the defensive line are eager to keep those memories growing.

"It's an indescribable feeling," said Jaredh Frayre, Veterans Memorial senior defensive end. "We've been dreaming about this since we were freshmen. Working day and night at all times."

The Veterans Memorial Eagles' success this season stems from the defensive line.

"They compete. You know they want to get the sacks. They want to get the tackle for loss. They want to make the big plays, so it's just awesome," said James Villarreal, Veterans Memorial co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. "They celebrate each other and we celebrate each other as a D-line."

Building chemistry is not a problem for Eagles 6-foot senior defensive end twins Jaredh and Joshua Frayre.

"I have a mole," said Joshua.

"Yeah he has a mole," said Jaredh.

"I have a mole and he doesn't," said Joshua. "That's probably the only reason people can tell us apart."

Joshua wears number 55 and leads Veterans Memorial with 10 sacks and 65 tackles. Jaredh, number 51, totals 5 sacks and 45 tackles.

"Like I still have to look at their numbers sometimes on the field to tell who they are, so it's pretty tough," said Villarreal.

The Frayre twins are also similar off the field.

"We do a lot of things the same to be honest," said Joshua. "Like people tell us about it and we usually say stuff at the same time and they get weirded out. Like whoa, y'all are so identical.

But does being a twin give the edge rushers an edge?

"I feel like it has because we compete against each other, so like to see who's better," said Joshua. "It makes us better on the field and off."

The Frayre twins earned their varsity spot two years ago as sophomores. Double trouble for Veterans Memorial.

"It's crazy because like since freshmen year we've been working our butts off the whole year day in and day out," said Joshua. "It's all paid off now."

"It's an indescribable feeling to play with my brother and share these moments," said Jaredh.

Veterans Memorial travels to McAllen (7-5) on Friday to battle the Bulldogs. The UIL 5A-DI Regional third round playoff game starts early at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in McAllen.