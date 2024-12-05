Dickson commits to Vanderbilt; UTRGV finds gems in Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early college football signing day for Division 1 athletes began on Wednesday. Four of five Coastal Bend players all signed with the same school, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, including Flour Bluff senior quarterback Jayden Paluseo.

"Just the culture that's around there," Paluseo said. "The coaches are amazing."

Jayden Paluseo will not only be playing football with the Vaqueros, but baseball as well. He's graduating early from Flour Bluff in December and already holds a few Hornets school records like single season passing yards at 3,891, career passing yards at 10,721, single season passing touchdowns at 54 and career passing TDs at 142. In Texas high school football history, Paluseo is also No. 9 all-time in career passing TDs, and the season is not over yet in the fourth round of playoffs. He was District Offensive MVP as a sophomore and District MVP as a junior.

"Obviously Jayden Johnson (Flour Bluff grad) is down there now," Paluseo said. "I played with Corey (Holmes) and Broderick (Taylor) before, so I'm just excited that we can all come together and play on one team finally."

Paluseo plans on studying biology to become an orthodontist.

Flour Bluff's Dickson signs with Vanderbilt and Paluseo joins UTRGV's inaugural roster

Cameran Dickson inked his commitment to Vanderbilt University. The receiver and defensive back also holds a few school records. Leading up to the UIL 5A-DI State Quarterfinal he has 79 receptions in a season. Dickson also holds the school record for career receptions at 209, receiving yards at 3,230, and receiving touchdowns at 38.

"I know my family is close down there, and I know I'm going to have support no matter where I go," Dickson said. "When I went down there on a visit it felt like family."

Family is very important to Dickson, and he cherishes every moment with his mom, Candace, who is serving our country overseas with the United States Navy as a Master-at-Arms Chief Petty Officer.

"Knowing that my mom supports me throughout my entire journey," Dickson said. "Knowing that she still supports me, so it means everything to me."

Miller's Broderick Taylor and Corey Holmes sign with UTRGV

Joining Paluseo are two Miller seniors, running back Broderick Taylor and receiver and defensive back Corey Holmes who brings a lot of speed, agility and athleticism.

"It's amazing because we already have a little chemistry," Holmes said. "I played ball with some of those other kids when I was younger and I get to play with my teammate that I've known for four years. It's amazing that I have people down there with me."

Taylor is a powerful back that has focused a lot of time the past two years on pass catching.

"I really built a bond with the team, coaches, staff and everything," Taylor said. "The program is just coming together, so I'm really excited for that."

The Bishop Badgers also celebrated signing day for a UTRGV commit tight end Brenden Ray.