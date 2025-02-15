Day 2 of 2025 Wildcat Classic: Calallen holds off Santa Gertrudis softball 8-3

GREGORY-PORTLAND — The UIL 4A 2-time definding state champion Calallen ended day two of the 2025 Wildcat Classic softball tournament in Gregory-Portland with two wins. The Lady Cats held of Santa Gertrudis Academy 8-3 and shutout UIL 6A defending state champion Weslaco 10-0.

Against SGA, Calallen's Brookelynn Meador put Calallen on the board in the top of the third with a sac fly. SGA responded in the sixth inning by taking the lead after a few Calallen errors. The Lady Cats answered in the seventh scoring six runs on six hits.

Bianca Gonzales earned the win. she gave up 8 hits and 3 runs over 5 innings while striking out 4 batters and walking 2. Jordyn Thibodeaux was the starter and she only gave up 2 hits over 2 innings while striking out 3 batters.