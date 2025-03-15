Cowboys' Micah Parsons tackles Corpus Christi with Lions Den football camp

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — St. John Paul II high school hosted 500 plus kids on Saturday to meet one of their favorite Dallas Cowboys players, linebacker and defensive end Micah Parsons.

“I just think it’s important that the kids visualize that they see success and obviously they see me on TV, but to interact with me, just have fun, learn football and ask me a million questions why we’re out here," Parsons said. "I also think that’s important too because they can visualize. I can be here one day. I can have my own camp one day. I can come back to my hometown and do great things one day.”

Parsons took pictures with fans and youth campers, then he threw passes and played defense. As far as the drills, athletes ran routes, fine-tuned footwork and participated in tackling dummy drills. Plenty of skills were covered on offense and defense at the Lions Den FlexWork Camp. St. John Paul II junior Randy Garcia was thankful he visited his high school.

“It’s just crazy you know that he came all this way," Garcia said. "I know he’s got some extra things to do on his schedule, but you know it shows that he wants to help us out and do what’s good for the community.”

Larissa Liska

Campers from 6-16 years-old signed up for the Lions Den camp. London Elementary student Legend Williams was excited to meet one of his favorite NFL players.

“Because he’s good at football, he’s got a nice arm and he runs really fast," Williams said. "I love playing football. I signed up for it. It’s been my dream.”

Parsons wants to give a different perspective by hosting these camps because he did not have these opportunities growing up in Pennsylvania," Parsons said. "He says don’t get confused with purpose over passion, and work hard to earn your opportunities like he did at Penn State University.

“To me it was never about where I was at. It was about what impact I was going to make when I was there, so leading the team in tackles and not starting a game is obviously challenging. Every day you’ve got to take a step forward. I think that’s what kids miss on now days with NIL is the adversity. I call myself ‘we the different generation’ because I wasn’t a starter and I stayed true. I ended up being an All-American and a first round pick.”

As of Saturday, March 15 there is a camp scheduled in Hebbronville for March 29 at 9 a.m. For a full list of the Lions Den future camp dates click here.

Each camp participant will receive a camp team photo with Lions Den, a limited-edition Lions Den FlexWork Football Camp T-shirt and will take home items from event sponsors if available. All campers should come dressed in athletic attire.