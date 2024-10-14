Corpus Christi Tritons Arena Football team removed from NAL's 2024-25 schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Tritons may be facing an uneventful season after receiving the news they'd been removed from the National Arena League's 2024-25 schedule.

According to the Facebook post made by the Tritons, the NAL decided to move forward with an 11-team roster, effectively sidelining the Tritons for this season.

KRIS 6 News had previously covered the Triton's announcement in July 2024when they joined the NAL for their second season, along with fellow American Indoor Football League members the Columbus Lions and the Harrisburg Stampede.

The NAL originally fielded six teams, including the Omaha Beef, Sioux City Bandits, Carolina Cobras, Colorado Spartans, the Wheeling Miners and Idaho Horsemen. The addition of the AIFL members in July 2024 put their lineup at nine teams total. But according to the NAL website, an 11th team, the Amarillo Dusters, was inducted on Aug. 20, 2024 and a 12th team, the Beaumont Renegades, was added to the roster on Sept. 25, 2024.

The Tritons made it clear in their Facebook announcement that their removal from the NAL's 2024-25 schedule was due to scheduling concerns, not financial issues. However, the reason why the Tritons were chosen to be cut from the lineup remains unclear.

So that leaves the question of why were the Tritons chosen to be cut from the lineup?

Tritons co-owner Kevin Cecil stated to KRIS 6 News sports director Larissa Liska that the team is "actively seeking another league."

KRIS 6 News has reached out to the Tritons public relations team, but was unable to speak with them at this time.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.