Corpus Christi Tritons join new league for 2025 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Tritons arena football team will be joining a new league for their second season.

The Tritons will be joining a league with nine total teams, a record for the NAL, heading into their ninth season.

In a media release by the NAL, they announced the American Indoor Football league would be "joining" the NAL. That will include the AIF champions Columbus Lions, Harrisburg Stampede and the Tritons.

The AIF was set to begin the 2024 season with eight teams, but financial woes put several of those teams in peril.

The NAL is made up of defending NAL champions Omaha Beef, Sioux Bandits, Carolina Cobras, Colorado Spartans, and Idaho Horsemen. The Wheeling Miners also joined the league recently after going undefeated and winning their previous league.

Corpus Christi finished their inaugural year as runner ups in the AIF.

The NAL season will kickoff in the spring of 2025.

