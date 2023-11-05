Watch Now
Corpus Christi ISD will not opt up schools for UIL 2024-26 football realignment

Corpus Christi ISD turns in enrollment numbers for 2024
Posted at 12:52 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 13:52:39-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD released their enrollment numbers for the 2024 season on Friday, and they elected not to opt up its schools in football for the upcoming UIL realignment. These past two seasons, 2022-24, CCISD chose to move up their smaller schools to play together.

CCISD enrollment numbers turned in:
Veterans Memorial - 2,014
Carroll - 1,893
Ray - 1,601
Miller - 1,397
King - 1,362
Moody - 1,332

The realignment for the 2024-26 seasons will take place early February 2024.

