Corpus Christi FC connects on the pitch; 10 nationalities, 1 universal language

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi FC Sharks are hosting the top team in the Lone Star Division, Laredo Heat SC this Saturday. The Sharks' home stand heroics have been unmatched, and no matter where they come from their universal language is on the pitch.

"You're used to like saying the words in your own language, so sometimes you get confused and say something in your own language and they don't understand," said Chile native and University of Wisconsin forward Cristobal Porter. "Happens sometimes, but once you get used to it just flows naturally. Like you start to just connecting with the people."

Porter is back in Corpus Christi for his second season. The Sharks roster features players from 10 different nationalities and four continents led by Corpus Christi FC Head Coach Manuel Iwabuchi.

"For the collective. Right," Iwabuchi told his players in a practice huddle. "Those of you that were successful in the exercise were the ones that were talking the most."

Igor Goncalves was raised in Portugal. When he's not in Corpus Christi, he plays college soccer at St. John's University in New York.

"It's very nice to have that diversity," Goncalves said. "Obviously it's hard in the beginning because we have to get used to each other, but it's about the connections and about building relationships."

So far this season the Sharks have a (3-3-1) record. It will be a tough road to the playoffs, but that change starts back at home at Cabaniss Field where they've recorded an impressive (15-2-1) total record the last three seasons.

"We're just very comfortable playing in big, open spaces," Iwabuchi said. "We like playing in front of our own support, but for us it's really just that. I feel like it's the best form of expression for us because of the dimensions and because of all of the little things as far as style of play goes."

The Sharks are hosting Laredo Heat SC this Saturday, and they've got a perfect (8-0) record.

"Playing against Laredo at home is a big game for us, and I hope y'all can come,' Goncalves said. "The more support we get, the more motivation we get as well."

That hometown support is why Corpus Christi FC has scored 69 goals at home, holding their opponents to only 17 in three seasons.

"They call soccer the world's game because it's a game that quite honestly you step on and you can speak 50,000 different languages," Iwabuchi said. "You're all going to get along because the ball is the same."

Corpus Christi FC and Laredo Heat SC kickoff their Lone Star Division duel on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Cabaniss Soccer Field. Tickets can be purchased here.