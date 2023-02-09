Tuloso-Midway's Contreras signs with McMurry softball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway high school Cherokees celebrated senior Lillian Contreras on Wednesday. The senior joins McMurry University as a left fielder.

However, she is a versatile player helping her team all over the diamond. With the support from her coaches, teachers and family, Contreras made sure to never give up on her goal to play college softball.

"I think it's an amazing opportunity to play at the collegiate level," said Contreras. "I'm just super proud of myself. For the past eight years I've always dreamed of doing this and I didn't think it was possible, and then I went to a tournament this year and they gave me an opportunity to go to a camp. Then they offered me and I took it and I loved it."