Community invited to celebrate historic Islanders seasons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islanders Basketball teams are celebrating their historic season on Thursday, March 23 at noon on the campus' East Lawn followed by a celebration in the University Center Rotunda.

Show your Islander pride and celebrate with the Islander student-athletes and coaches after they represented the university on the national stage.

The event is free and open to the public. Speeches from the coaches, players, and university administration is expected along with player photo ops and autographs.

The 2022-2023 season for your Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders Basketball teams was one for the record books. Both teams finished as Southland Conference regular season champions.

The men played two NCAA tournament games, including the first-ever NCAA tournament win in basketball program history; the women represented the university in the WNIT.

