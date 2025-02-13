College baseball is back; Islanders start 2025 season against Kansas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fans walking into Whataburger Field on Friday get a first glimpse of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi baseball. The Islanders have a unique experience of starting the college baseball season at a Minor League ballpark hosting Kansas for a 4-game series.

"Coach it's 3:15. All your guys are here," Islanders baseball head coach Scott Malone said. "It's opening week. All of these guys are ready to go."

Malone enters his 18th season as the Islanders head coach. He says the team's experience is in the outfield.

"They can play defense. They can hit," Malone said. "They can run. It starts with Isaac Web. Probably one of the three best returners in the Southland Conference."

The Islanders are building chemistry with plenty of newcomers including senior 6-foot-4 third baseman Trey Cruz, a Washington State transfer.

"There's a lot of older guys and we have a small group of younger guys," Cruz said. "I think we've took ownership and we're a little bit proud to help those guys and carry a culture."

Larissa Liska

Corpus Christi's pitching staff will feature many new faces, some making their Division 1 debut. Islanders returning redshirt sophomore Matt Molina is helping those guys get adjusted.

"There were some guys like Matthew Watson," Molina said. "He was a good buddy of mine and he got drafted, but this year we've got some guys that are going to come in and we all want it bad."

Larissa Liska

Molina is a 2022 Alice graduate, and starting the season at Whataburger Field is a dream.

"I grew up here. I came to Hooks games growing up," Molina said. "You know being able to see them play on this field and now that I'm able to play on this field it's unreal."

Fans can kick back at Whataburger Field and relax as the Islanders host Kansas for game 1 on Friday at 5 p.m. Game 2 is Saturday also at 5 p.m. Then Sunday is at 2 p.m. and the series closes on Monday at 5 p.m.