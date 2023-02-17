Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Cole's 31 points leads Aransas Pass past Lyford in UIL 3A Area playoffs

Aransas Pass defeats Lyford in 3A Area playoffs
Posted at 10:54 PM, Feb 16, 2023
ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Aransas Pass Lady Panthers are going back to the UIL regional quarterfinals for the sixth season in-a-row after defeating Lyford 88-41 on Thursday. Lady Panthers junior Jocelyn Cole led the floor with 31 points, 23 of which were scored in the first quarter.

Aransas Pass will play the winner of London and Progreso in the UIL 3A third round of playoffs. Their outcome is decided on Friday.

ARANSAS PASS POINTS
Jocelyn Cole - 31
Angelina Zepeda - 20
Maiya Gonzales - 15
Amelia Durham - 8
Elora Pierre - 6
Miranda Flores - 5
Alyssa Medina - 3

