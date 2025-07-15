Coastal Bend's Lamkin, Martinez and Galvan selected in 2025 MLB Draft

ATLANTA, Georgia — The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft is sending three Coastal Bend alumni to the professional level. Two pitchers and a catcher will serve as role models.

Calallen grad and Texas A&M 6-foot-4 pitcher Justin Lamkin was selected in the CB-B round 71st overall by the Kansas City Royals. This past season, Lamkin tossed his first career complete game shutout helping the Aggies defeat No. 10 Georgia 6-0. He struckout a career-high 15 batters on 121 pitches, only allowing 3 hits. During his junior year, he dealt 98 strikeouts through 84.1 innings.

Ray alum and Arizona State 6-foot-4 pitcher Jack Martinez was chosen 243rd overall in the eighth round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his lone season with the Sun Devils, Martinez posted a 5.47 ERA through 15 games while striking out 110 batters in 77.1 innings.

Former Sinton catcher and University of Texas at Austin alum Rylan Galvan was picked up by the White Sox in the thirteenth round 376th overall. Galvan was a Buster Posey award finalist, given to the top catcher in Division I college baseball. He ended the year with 15 home runs. The most by any UT backstop since Chris Abbe in 1992. Over 143 games through three seasons Galvan batted .279 with 27 home runs and 103 RBI.