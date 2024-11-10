Coastal Bend volleyball regional semifinals playoff schedule 2024

After two rounds of playoffs in the 2024 Texas high school volleyball season, seven teams have advanced to the UIL regional semifinals.

UIL 5A-DI

Smithson Valley vs. Flour Bluff on Tues., Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in Jourdanton

New Braunfels vs. Veterans Memorial on Tues., Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in Beeville

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Floresville on Tues., Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in Three Rivers

UIL 4A-DII

Sinton vs. Wimberley on Tues., Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in Yoakum

UIL 3A-DI

Goliad vs. London on Tues., Nov. 12. at 7 p.m. in George West