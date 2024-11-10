Coastal Bend volleyball regional semifinals playoff schedule 2024

After two rounds of playoffs in the 2024 Texas high school volleyball season, seven teams have advanced to the UIL regional semifinals.
UIL 5A-DI
Smithson Valley vs. Flour Bluff on Tues., Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in Jourdanton
New Braunfels vs. Veterans Memorial on Tues., Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in Beeville
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Floresville on Tues., Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in Three Rivers
UIL 4A-DII
Sinton vs. Wimberley on Tues., Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in Yoakum
UIL 3A-DI
Goliad vs. London on Tues., Nov. 12. at 7 p.m. in George West
UIL 3A-DII
Stockdale vs. Banquete on Mon., Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in George West
Industrial vs. Hebbronville on Mon., Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in Beeville