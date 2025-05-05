Coastal Bend softball Regional Semifinals third round playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2025 UIL high school softball playoffs with 27 teams, and 8 have advanced to the Regional Semifinals third round. Plus, IWA is in the TAPPS DIII State Semifinals.

UIL 5A-DI

Veterans Memorial vs. Leander (All games in Kenedy)

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after

UIL 5A-DII

Carroll vs. Rouse (All Games at SA Southwest)

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Davenport

1 Game Only: Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Three Rivers

UIL 4A-DII

Ingleside vs. Devine

Game 1: Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Three Rivers

Game 2: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Three Rivers

Game 3 (If needed): Friday at 7 p.m. (Flip for home)

UIL 3A-DI

Orange Grove vs. Columbus (All games at Marion)

Game 1: Friday at 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after

Bishop vs. Yoakum (All games at Karnes City)

Game 1: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): Friday at 7 p.m.

UIL 3A-DII

San Diego vs. Jourdanton

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. in Jourdanton

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. in San Diego

Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after

Santa Gertrudis vs. Tidehaven (To Be Decided)

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3:

TAPPS Division III State Semifinal

Incarnate Word vs. Holy Cross of SA

1 Game Only: Friday at 10:30 a.m. at UT Arlington

Coastal Bend UIL State Tournament Appearances

Calallen - 2024 (State Champions), 2023 (State Champions), 2021 (Runner-Up), 2019 (Runner-Up)

Santa Gertrudis Academy - 2023 (Runner-Up), 2018 (State Champions), 2017 (Runner-Up), 2016, 2013 (Runner-Up)

Sinton - 2001, 1999

Beeville - 2018, 2017, 1997

Gregory-Portland - 2016 (Runner-Up), 2000

Bishop - 2021

George West - 2010 (State Champions)