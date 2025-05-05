Coastal Bend softball Regional Semifinals third round playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2025 UIL high school softball playoffs with 27 teams, and 8 have advanced to the Regional Semifinals third round. Plus, IWA is in the TAPPS DIII State Semifinals.
UIL 5A-DI
Veterans Memorial vs. Leander (All games in Kenedy)
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after
UIL 5A-DII
Carroll vs. Rouse (All Games at SA Southwest)
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m.
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Davenport
1 Game Only: Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Three Rivers
UIL 4A-DII
Ingleside vs. Devine
Game 1: Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Three Rivers
Game 2: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Three Rivers
Game 3 (If needed): Friday at 7 p.m. (Flip for home)
UIL 3A-DI
Orange Grove vs. Columbus (All games at Marion)
Game 1: Friday at 6 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after
Bishop vs. Yoakum (All games at Karnes City)
Game 1: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): Friday at 7 p.m.
UIL 3A-DII
San Diego vs. Jourdanton
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. in Jourdanton
Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. in San Diego
Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after
Santa Gertrudis vs. Tidehaven (To Be Decided)
Game 1:
Game 2:
Game 3:
TAPPS Division III State Semifinal
Incarnate Word vs. Holy Cross of SA
1 Game Only: Friday at 10:30 a.m. at UT Arlington
Coastal Bend UIL State Tournament Appearances
Calallen - 2024 (State Champions), 2023 (State Champions), 2021 (Runner-Up), 2019 (Runner-Up)
Santa Gertrudis Academy - 2023 (Runner-Up), 2018 (State Champions), 2017 (Runner-Up), 2016, 2013 (Runner-Up)
Sinton - 2001, 1999
Beeville - 2018, 2017, 1997
Gregory-Portland - 2016 (Runner-Up), 2000
Bishop - 2021
George West - 2010 (State Champions)
Coastal Bend TAPPS State Tournament Appearances
Incarnate Word Academy - 2023, 1981 (TCIL State Champions)