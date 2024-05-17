Coastal Bend softball Regional Semifinal highlights and scores 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 4A defending state champion Calallen Lady Cats took the series lead after game one on Thursday of their Regional Semifinal series. They shutout Sealy 10-0. Veterans Memorial and Santa Gertrudis Academy are down a game in their series.
UIL 5A
Veterans Memorial vs. Liberty Hill (All Games at Jourdanton)
Game 1: Veterans Memorial falls 11-6
Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2
UIL 4A
Calallen vs. Sealy (All Games moved to Palacios due to inclement weather)
Game 1: Calallen shuts out Sealy 10-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at noon
UIL 3A
Santa Gertrudis Academy vs. Hallettsville
Game 1: Santa Gertrudis Academy falls 4-0
Game 2: Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cabaniss
Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2