Coastal Bend softball Regional Semifinal highlights and scores 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 4A defending state champion Calallen Lady Cats took the series lead after game one on Thursday of their Regional Semifinal series. They shutout Sealy 10-0. Veterans Memorial and Santa Gertrudis Academy are down a game in their series.

UIL 5A

Veterans Memorial vs. Liberty Hill (All Games at Jourdanton)

Game 1: Veterans Memorial falls 11-6

Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 4A

Calallen vs. Sealy (All Games moved to Palacios due to inclement weather)

Game 1: Calallen shuts out Sealy 10-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at noon

