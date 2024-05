CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 4A defending state champion No. 1 Calallen Lady Cats are now the lone survivors in high school softball playoffs. They shutout No. 10 Sealy 10-0 twice. Up next, in the fifth round Regional Finals the Lady Cats will face No. 7 Needville.

UIL 4A Regional Finals

No. 1 Calallen vs. No. 7 Needville

One Game Only: Thursday at 6 p.m. in Cuero