Coastal Bend softball Regional Final fourth round playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2025 UIL high school softball playoffs with 27 teams, and 4 have advanced to the Regional Final fourth round starting Thursday, May 15.
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Fredericksburg (All games in Jourdanton)
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m.
Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 2 p.m.
UIL 4A-DII
Ingleside vs. Zapata (All games at San Diego)
Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m.
Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 1 p.m.
UIL 3A-DI
Bishop vs. Columbus (All games at Kenedy Joe Gulley Park)
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m.
Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 1 p.m.
UIL 3A-DII
Santa Gertrudis vs. Jourdanton
1 Game Only: Friday at 7 p.m. at Tuloso-Midway