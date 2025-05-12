Coastal Bend softball Regional Final fourth round playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2025 UIL high school softball playoffs with 27 teams, and 4 have advanced to the Regional Final fourth round starting Thursday, May 15.

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Fredericksburg (All games in Jourdanton)

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 2 p.m.

UIL 4A-DII

Ingleside vs. Zapata (All games at San Diego)

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 1 p.m.

UIL 3A-DI

Bishop vs. Columbus (All games at Kenedy Joe Gulley Park)

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 1 p.m.