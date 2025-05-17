Coastal Bend softball Regional Final fourth round playoff highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2025 UIL high school softball playoffs with 27 teams, and 4 have advanced to the Regional Final fourth round starting Thursday, May 15. Checkout highlights and scores.

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Fredericksburg (All games in Jourdanton)

Game 1: Calallen 0, Fredericksburg 2

Game 2: Calallen 15, Fredericksburg 0

Game 3: Saturday at 2 p.m.

UIL 4A-DII

Ingleside vs. Zapata (All games at San Diego)

Game 1: Zapata 1, Ingleside 11

Game 2: Ingleside 5, Zapata 2

UIL 3A-DI

Bishop vs. Columbus (All games at Kenedy Joe Gulley Park)

Game 1: Bishop 17, Columbus 6

Game 2: Columbus 2, Bishop 1

Game 3: Saturday at 1 p.m.

UIL 3A-DII

Santa Gertrudis vs. Jourdanton

1 Game Only: Santa Gertrudis Academy 1, Jourdanton 2 (8 innings)

Santa Gertrudis falls 2-1 to Jourdanton in 8 innings, ending season at Regional Final