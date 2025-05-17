Coastal Bend softball Regional Final fourth round playoff highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2025 UIL high school softball playoffs with 27 teams, and 4 have advanced to the Regional Final fourth round starting Thursday, May 15. Checkout highlights and scores.
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen vs. Fredericksburg (All games in Jourdanton)
Game 1: Calallen 0, Fredericksburg 2
Game 2: Calallen 15, Fredericksburg 0
Game 3: Saturday at 2 p.m.
UIL 4A-DII
Ingleside vs. Zapata (All games at San Diego)
Game 1: Zapata 1, Ingleside 11
Game 2: Ingleside 5, Zapata 2
UIL 3A-DI
Bishop vs. Columbus (All games at Kenedy Joe Gulley Park)
Game 1: Bishop 17, Columbus 6
Game 2: Columbus 2, Bishop 1
Game 3: Saturday at 1 p.m.
UIL 3A-DII
Santa Gertrudis vs. Jourdanton
1 Game Only: Santa Gertrudis Academy 1, Jourdanton 2 (8 innings)
Coastal Bend State Tournament Appearances
Calallen - 2024 (State Champions), 2023 (State Champions), 2021 (Runner-Up), 2019 (Runner-Up)
Santa Gertrudis Academy - 2023 (Runner-Up), 2018 (State Champions), 2017 (Runner-Up), 2016, 2013 (Runner-Up)
Sinton - 2001, 1999
Beeville - 2018, 2017, 1997
Gregory-Portland - 2016 (Runner-Up), 2000
Bishop - 2021
George West - 2010 (State Champions)