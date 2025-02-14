Coastal Bend second round Area girls basketball highlights and scores in 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 15 Coastal Bend high school girls basketball teams advanced to the UIL Area second round of playoffs. Checkout a few highlights and more scores from Thursday and Friday games.
UIL 5A-DI
PSJA North vs. Flour Bluff
UIL 5A-DII
Moody vs. Sharyland Pioneer
Alice vs. McAllen Memorial
UIL 4A-DI
Beeville Jones vs. Calallen
UIL 4A-DII
Robstown vs. Columbia
Sinton vs. Zapata
UIL 3A-DI
No. 7 West Oso 95, Raymondville 26 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Bishop 48, No. 19 Rio Hondo 40 (HIGHLIGHTS)
West Oso overpowers Raymondville 96-25 in Area playoffs 2025
Bishop upsets Rio Hondo 48-40 in Area playoffs 2025
UIL 3A-DII
George West vs. Santa Rosa
San Diego vs. Lyford
UIL 2A-DI
Refugio vs. #14 San Saba
Skidmore-Tynan 33, Johnson City 59
UIL 2A-DII
Port Aransas 22, #16 Goldthwaite 42
Agua Dulce vs. Mason