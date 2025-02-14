Coastal Bend second round Area girls basketball highlights and scores in 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 15 Coastal Bend high school girls basketball teams advanced to the UIL Area second round of playoffs. Checkout a few highlights and more scores from Thursday and Friday games.

UIL 5A-DI

PSJA North vs. Flour Bluff

UIL 5A-DII

Moody vs. Sharyland Pioneer

Alice vs. McAllen Memorial

UIL 4A-DI

Beeville Jones vs. Calallen

UIL 4A-DII

Robstown vs. Columbia

Sinton vs. Zapata

UIL 3A-DI

No. 7 West Oso 95, Raymondville 26 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Bishop 48, No. 19 Rio Hondo 40 (HIGHLIGHTS)

West Oso overpowers Raymondville 96-25 in Area playoffs 2025

Bishop upsets Rio Hondo 48-40 in Area playoffs 2025

UIL 3A-DII

George West vs. Santa Rosa

San Diego vs. Lyford

UIL 2A-DI

Refugio vs. #14 San Saba

Skidmore-Tynan 33, Johnson City 59