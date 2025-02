Coastal Bend Regional Semifinal girls basketball schedule and scores 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 10 Coastal Bend high school girls basketball teams advanced to the UIL Regional Semifinal third round of playoffs. Checkout the schedule. Plus, a highlights and scores from Monday and Tuesday games.

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff vs. San Antonio Wager on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at SA Wagner

UIL 5A-DII

Moody vs. Liberty Hill on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at San Antonio Pieper

Alice vs. Cedar Park on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Yoakum

UIL 4A-DI

Beeville Jones vs. Fredericksburg on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Paul Taylor Gym in San Antonio NISD

UIL 4A-DII

Robstown vs. Navarro on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Karnes City

Sinton vs. Cuero on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Goliad

UIL 3A-DI

No. 7 West Oso vs. Columbus on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Victoria St. James

Bishop vs. Edna on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Mary Carroll