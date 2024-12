COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2024 UIL high school football playoffs with 27 teams. 3 teams have advanced to the UIL State Quarterfinal fourth round. Good luck from KRIS 6 Sports!

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff (12-1) vs. Smithson Valley (11-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Alamodome

UIL 5A-DII

Miller (11-2) vs. Boerne (10-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Alamodome