Coastal Bend football Regional third round playoff schedule 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2024 UIL high school football playoffs with 27 teams. 11 have advanced to the Area second round, and now only 5 remain in the third round.

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff (11-1) vs. Southwest (12-0) on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Alamodome

UIL 5A-DII

Miller (10-2) vs. Alamo Heights (12-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Alamodome

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen (10-2) vs. Bay City (11-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at DW Rutledge Stadium in Converse

UIL 4A-DII

Lago Vista (9-3) vs. Sinton (12-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio