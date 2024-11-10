Coastal Bend football Bi-District playoff schedule 2024

The 2024 UIL high school football regular season has come to an end with four teams advancing from each district to the first round Bi-District playoffs. 27 teams will represent the Coastal Bend.

UIL 5A-DI

Veterans Memorial vs. Mission on Friday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium

McAllen Memorial vs. Flour Bluff on Friday at 7 p.m. in McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium

UIL 5A-DII

Miller vs. Tivy on Friday at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium

Alamo Heights vs. Ray on Friday at 7 p.m. at Harry B. Orem Stadium in San Antonio

Boerne vs. Carroll on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Boerne High

Gregory-Portland vs. Victoria West on Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium

Brownsville Pace vs. Alice on Friday at 7 p.m. in Alice

UIL 4A-DI

Tuloso-Midway vs. La Vernia on Friday at 7 p.m. at Warrior Stadium at T-M

Calallen vs. El Campo on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Port Lavaca

-Both teams coached by Reeve brothers: Charlie Reeve vs. Travis Reeve

UIL 4A-DII

H.M. King vs. Rockport-Fulton on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pirate Stadium in Rockport-Fulton

Sinton vs. Grulla on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Falfurrias

Port Isabel vs. Ingleside on Friday at 7 p.m. in Falfurrias

UIL 3A-DI

San Diego vs. Orange Grove on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Sinton

Goliad vs. Bishop on Friday at 7 p.m. at Victoria Memorial

Rio Hondo vs. London on Friday at 7 p.m. in Harlingen

UIL 3A-DII

George West vs. Stockdale on Friday at 7 p.m. in Pleasanton

Dilley vs. Odem on Friday at 7 p.m. in Floresville

Poth vs. Hebbronville on Friday at 7 p.m. in Mathis

UIL 2A-DI

Refugio vs. Kenedy on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Beeville

Three Rivers vs. Schulenburg on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cougar Stadium in New Braunfels at 1510 N I-35 Frontage Rd

Ganado vs. Skidmore-Tynan on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Victoria Memorial Stadium

UIL 2A-DII

Ben Bolt vs. Yorktown on Friday at 7 p.m. in Beeville

Falls City vs. Agua Dulce on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Pettus

Shiner vs. Woodsboro on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Cuero