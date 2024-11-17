Coastal Bend football Area second round playoff schedule 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2024 UIL high school football playoffs with 27 teams, and 11 have advanced to the Area second round starting Thursday, Nov. 21.

UIL 5A-DI

Flour Bluff (10-1) vs. Pieper (11-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pieper Warrior Coliseum

San Antonio Southwest (11-0) vs. Veterans Memorial (8-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium

UIL 5A-DII

Sharyland Pioneer (8-3) vs. Miller (9-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium

Alice (8-3) vs. Victoria West (9-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Beeville's Veterans Memorial Stadium

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen (9-2) vs. Somerset (9-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Gregory-Portland

UIL 4A-DII

Salado (7-4) vs. Sinton (11-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio

Wimberley (9-2) vs. Rockport-Fulton (7-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Tuloso-Midway's Warrior Stadium

UIL 3A-DI

Orange Grove (8-3) vs. Llano (10-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lehnoff Stadium in Schertz

-Game is located at Head Coach Jared Johnston's last job

UIL 3A-DII

George West (9-2) vs. Lexington (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hallettsville

UIL 2A-DI

Thorndale (8-3) vs. Refugio (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. in La Grange