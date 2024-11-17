Coastal Bend football Area second round playoff schedule 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2024 UIL high school football playoffs with 27 teams, and 11 have advanced to the Area second round starting Thursday, Nov. 21.
UIL 5A-DI
Flour Bluff (10-1) vs. Pieper (11-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pieper Warrior Coliseum
San Antonio Southwest (11-0) vs. Veterans Memorial (8-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium
UIL 5A-DII
Sharyland Pioneer (8-3) vs. Miller (9-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium
Alice (8-3) vs. Victoria West (9-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Beeville's Veterans Memorial Stadium
UIL 4A-DI
Calallen (9-2) vs. Somerset (9-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Gregory-Portland
UIL 4A-DII
Salado (7-4) vs. Sinton (11-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio
Wimberley (9-2) vs. Rockport-Fulton (7-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Tuloso-Midway's Warrior Stadium
UIL 3A-DI
Orange Grove (8-3) vs. Llano (10-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lehnoff Stadium in Schertz
-Game is located at Head Coach Jared Johnston's last job
UIL 3A-DII
George West (9-2) vs. Lexington (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hallettsville
UIL 2A-DI
Thorndale (8-3) vs. Refugio (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. in La Grange
UIL 2A-DII
Ben Bolt (8-3) vs. Somerville (10-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Palacios