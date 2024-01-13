Coastal Bend Coaches Association kicks off annual Clinic on the Coast 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Coaches Association's kicked off their three-day Clinic on the Coast Friday with guest speakers from across Texas like state champions, elite programs, college coaches and more. Over 300 schools are expected to make a presence at the event that focuses on football, volleyball and track.

One of the day one lecturers was UTRGV assistant coach Marco Regalado, talking about recruiting. CBCA President-Elect and Gregory-Portland defensive coordinator Mark Chester said the clinic is also a great way for coaches to network and share knowledge.

"You know having this many coaches here, learning from each other, everybody is an open book here," Chester said. "Anybody will talk to you and tell you anything you want to know. It's a great time to research, develop and kind of get offseason kicked off on the right foot."

The clinic ends with a round table discussion on Sunday for coaches with local administrators.

It's almost time! Come down to the Clinic on the Coast tomorrow to hear some of the state's best. Great Speakers, Great Venue and GREAT opportunity to network. Clinic begins tomorrow at 12:30pm with the THSCA Power of Influence Meeting at the Holiday Inn Downtown Marina. pic.twitter.com/qslhGY7a8t — Coastal Bend Coaches Association (@cbcatx1) January 11, 2024