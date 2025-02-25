Watch Now
Coastal Bend boys basketball Regional Semifinal playoff scores 2025

Ray falls to Alamo Heights 63-53 in UIL 5A-DII Regional Semifinals boys basketball 2025
Ray basketball's Truman Thompson
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 8 Coastal Bend high school boys basketball teams advanced to the Regional Semifinal third round of UIL playoffs. Checkout playoff scores and a few highlights.

UIL 5A-DI
No. 1 Veterans Memorial vs. Southwest

UIL 5A-DII
Ray 53, Alamo Heights 63 (Highlights)

UIL 3A-DI
No. 4 London vs. Columbus
West Oso vs. Crystal City

UIL 3A-DII
No. 16 Aransas Pass vs. No. 8 San Antonio Cole
Taft vs. Poth

UIL 2A-DI
No. 17 Port Aransas vs. No. 16 Thorndale

UIL 2A-DII
No. 18 Agua Dulce vs. No. 25 Mumford

*All rankings are from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches as of Feb. 17, 2025. The rankings are not split up by division, only classification.

