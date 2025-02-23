Coastal Bend boys basketball Regional Semifinal playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 8 Coastal Bend high school boys basketball teams advanced to the Regional Semifinal third round of UIL playoffs. Checkout the playoff schedule.

UIL 5A-DI

No. 1 Veterans Memorial vs. Southwest on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Cuero

UIL 5A-DII

Ray vs. Alamo Heights on Monday at 7 p.m. at Ray High School

UIL 3A-DI

No. 4 London vs. Columbus on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Goliad

West Oso vs. Crystal City on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Floresville

UIL 3A-DII

No. 16 Aransas Pass vs. No. 8 San Antonio Cole on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Goliad

Taft vs. Poth on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at George West

UIL 2A-DI

No. 17 Port Aransas vs. No. 16 Thorndale on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Karnes City

UIL 2A-DII

No. 18 Agua Dulce vs. No. 25 Mumford on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Seguin

*All rankings are from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches as of Feb. 17, 2025. The rankings are not split up by division, only classification.