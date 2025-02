Coastal Bend boys basketball Area playoff scores 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 10 Coastal Bend high school boys basketball teams advanced to the Area second round of UIL playoffs.

UIL 5A-DI

No. 1 Veterans Memorial 74, No. 18 Edinburg Vela 40

-Play winner of Southwest/Leander

Veterans Memorial defeats Vela 74-40 in Area playoff basketball 2025

UIL 5A-DII

Ray 56, McAllen Memorial 46

-Play winner of Alamo Heights/Jay

UIL 4A-DII

H.M. King 44, La Marque 84

UIL 3A-DI

No. 4 London 81, Raymondville 50

-Play winner of Columbus/Randolph

West Oso 57, Rio Hondo 44

-Regional Semifinal vs. Crystal City

West Oso tops Rio Hondo 57-44 in Area playoff basketball 2025

UIL 3A-DII

No. 16 Aransas Pass 94, IDEA Quest College Prep 62

-Play winner of Rice Consolidated/Cole

Taft 57, Lyford 54

-Play winner of Poth/Great Hearts Northern Oaks

UIL 2A-DI

No. 17 Port Aransas vs. Stacey

-Regional Semifinal vs. Thorndale