The fourth round of high school boys basketball playoff tipped off in UIL on Friday. We've got highlights from Veterans Memorial vs. SA Veterans Memorial and Bishop vs. Stafford.

UIL REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL BOYS SCORES

5A

San Antonio Veterans Memorial 60, CC Veterans Memorial 49

4A

Stafford 74, Bishop 46

3A

London 50, SA Cole 51