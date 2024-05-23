Coastal Bend baseball Regional Semifinal highlights and scores 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Coastal Bend high school baseball teams remained on the UIL playoff hunt between 3A and 4A in the Regional Semifinals fourth round, Calallen, Bishop, London and Falfurrias. Check out updates for highlights and scores.

UIL 4A

No. 7 Calallen vs. No. 22 Needville

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Riverside Stadium in Victoria

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Sports Complex

Game 3 (If Needed): Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Hallettsville

Bishop vs. No. 15 Boerne

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. in Jourdanton

Game 2: Friday at 1 p.m. at Nelson Wolff Stadium

Game 3 (If Needed): Saturday at 11 a.m. at Coastal Bend College

UIL 3A

No. 3 London vs. No. 14 Columbus

Game 1: London wins 14-3

Game 2: Saturday at 4 p.m. at UTSA

Game 3 (If Needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

No. 24 Falfurrias vs. Industrial

One Game Only: Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cabaniss Field