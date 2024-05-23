Watch Now
Coastal Bend baseball Regional Semifinal highlights and scores 2024

Posted at 1:24 PM, May 23, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Coastal Bend high school baseball teams remained on the UIL playoff hunt between 3A and 4A in the Regional Semifinals fourth round, Calallen, Bishop, London and Falfurrias. Check out updates for highlights and scores.

UIL 4A
No. 7 Calallen vs. No. 22 Needville
Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Riverside Stadium in Victoria
Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Sports Complex
Game 3 (If Needed): Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Hallettsville

Bishop vs. No. 15 Boerne
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. in Jourdanton
Game 2: Friday at 1 p.m. at Nelson Wolff Stadium
Game 3 (If Needed): Saturday at 11 a.m. at Coastal Bend College

UIL 3A
No. 3 London vs. No. 14 Columbus
Game 1: London wins 14-3
Game 2: Saturday at 4 p.m. at UTSA
Game 3 (If Needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

No. 24 Falfurrias vs. Industrial
One Game Only: Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cabaniss Field

