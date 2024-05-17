Coastal Bend baseball Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In game one of the high school baseball UIL Regional Quarterfinals on Thursday Tuloso-Midway, Calallen and Falfurrias took their series leads. Game two is scheduled for Friday, except for London who starts the series at Whataburger Field against Lyford on Friday.
UIL 4A
Tuloso-Midway vs. Bishop
Game 1: Tuloso-Midway defeats Bishop on seventh inning walkoff 3-run homer (HIGHLIGHTS - homer not included)
Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Steve Chapman Field in Calallen
Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cabaniss Baseball Field
Calallen vs. Floresville
Game 1: Calallen shuts out Floresville 4-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Jourdanton High School
Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Community College
UIL 3A
London vs. Lyford (All Games at Whataburger Field)
Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2
Falfurrias vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (All Games at Robstown)
Game 1: Falfurrias wins 10-2
Game 2: Saturday at 5 p.m.
Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2