Coastal Bend baseball Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In game one of the high school baseball UIL Regional Quarterfinals on Thursday Tuloso-Midway, Calallen and Falfurrias took their series leads. Game two is scheduled for Friday, except for London who starts the series at Whataburger Field against Lyford on Friday.

UIL 4A

Tuloso-Midway vs. Bishop

Game 1: Tuloso-Midway defeats Bishop on seventh inning walkoff 3-run homer (HIGHLIGHTS - homer not included)

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Steve Chapman Field in Calallen

Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cabaniss Baseball Field

Tuloso-Midway wins game one 7-4 on walkoff homer in UIL 4A Regional Quarterfinal

Calallen vs. Floresville

Game 1: Calallen shuts out Floresville 4-0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Jourdanton High School

Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Community College

Calallen shuts out Floresville 4-0 in game one of Regional Quarterfinals

UIL 3A

London vs. Lyford (All Games at Whataburger Field)

Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

Falfurrias vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (All Games at Robstown)

Game 1: Falfurrias wins 10-2

Game 2: Saturday at 5 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after Game 2