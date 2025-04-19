Coastal Bend athletes survive Day 1 of UIL 4A and 2A Regional track and field

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Lady Trojans dominated the UIL 4A Regional discus competition at Texas A&M University-Kingsville with junior Mia Garcia throwing a personal best 125 feet 11 inches to win gold and teammate Shelby Lewis taking second with a throw of 123 feet 3 inches. Both athletes have earned a trip to the State meet.

"I think our coach and the Trojan system that we have behind is a group of a family that pushes us to be who we are," Garcia said. "I think that every practice and every little coaching thing that goes into what we put at the end just plays a huge facter on and off the track."

Lewis currently holds the school record in the event. Their combined work ethic has propelled both throwers to success at the regional level.

"Cool because we've been working together for so long. Since her freshman year and my sophomore year," Lewis said. "It's cool to finally see it pay off together."

Larissa Liska

Calallen senior Brookelynn Meador finished third overall in discus with a throw of 122 feet 4 inches. While the top two finishers from each region automatically qualify for state, Meador secured the Wild Card spot as the next best throw in all of Texas, also advancing to Austin.

In 2A girls shot put, Refugio's Ciara Tilley brought home the silver medal with a throw of 42 feet 7 inches, surpassing the meet record and qualifying for state competition.

"It means a lot just to be here, compete and try to do my best," Tilley said. "Basically stay consistent and work every single day."

The running events featured packed stands for the prelims, with finals scheduled for Saturday. In the 4A boys 400 meters, Beeville junior Brian Rivas Jr. made it look effortless, posting the best time across two heats at 49.55 seconds. Earlier this season, Rivas broke the school's 43-year-old record in the event.

H.M. King High School dominated the 4A hurdles prelims. In the boys 110 meter hurdles, Texas A&M signee Jasiah Rivera ran the second-fastest time at 14.07 seconds. The senior also posted the fastest time in the 300 hurdles at 40.14 seconds.

On the girls' side, JB Kazanjian ran an impressive 13.92 seconds in the 100 hurdles, breaking the meet record. She also ran the second-fastest time in the 300 hurdles at 45.37 seconds.

Two Coastal Bend athletes advanced to the finals in the 4A boys 100 meter dash. Tuloso-Midway senior Jayden McCoy ran the fourth-fastest time at 10.72 seconds, while H.M. King's Christian Flowers finished right behind him at 10.94 seconds.

Robstown's Bianca Bosquez dominated the 4A girls 3200 meter run, finishing first with a time of 11 minutes 55.46 seconds. The sophomore's performance earned her a spot at the state meet.

For more results from Day 1 and finals from Day 2 click here. The meet concludes on Saturday in Kingsville.