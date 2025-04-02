Coach Chadwick retires after 41-year coaching career - 13 of those with Islanders

After 13 years as head coach for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball program, Royce Chadwick announced Wednesday he will be retiring.

Chadwick came to the Island University in 2012 as the fourth head women's basketball coach in A&M-Corpus Christi history. His previous stops were at Marshall, Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State, Oklahoma Panhandle State and Howard Junior College.

Chadwick is the winningest coach in Southland Conference history with 211 conference wins following the regular season finale in 2021-22. He surpassed James Smith's mark of 210 from 1987-04 at Northwestern State. Chadwick's career SLC record is 250-125, including 13 wins at Sam Houston, 111 at Stephen F. Austin, and finishes with 126 at A&M-Corpus Christi.

Chadwick also reached the 750-win total in his career in 2023-24 and retires after hoisting a 765-485 final career record. 202 of those wins have come leading the Islanders, making him the first Islanders basketball coach - men's or women's - to reach the milestone on the Island.

"Words cannot describe the feelings I have for this place and all the people," said Chadwick. "This is home to me and Islanders are my family. We have had a great run, and I am so proud of all our accomplishments. I am truly grateful for the wonderful years and great teams we had together. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to every administrator, fan, staff worker, assistant coach and especially every player for giving their heart to our team."

