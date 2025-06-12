Championship parade for Calallen baseball and softball; ninth in UIL to win same season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen fans celebrated the baseball and softball UIL State Championship programs. The first school in the Coastal Bend to win both sports State titles in the same season.

"It's very nice to have everyone come out and support us as a team and also the baseball boys as we both won State this year," said Calallen junior second baseman Kaylie Lopez.

Larissa Liska

Calallen made history becoming the ninth program in the UIL high school record books to win baseball and softball titles at the same time. Two other schools achieved this rare feat this year, Waco Midway and Humble Kingwood.

"It was really good. Seeing the baseball and softball community finally coming together as one was amazing," said Calallen junior catcher Audryna Almaraz.

Larissa Liska

Softball overpowered Andrews 9-2, becoming the first team in Texas high school softball alongside Coahoma to win three straight State Championships (2025, 2024 and 2023). An inspiration for incoming freshman like Tinsley Flores.

"Both my sisters played and my aunt is the head coach," Flores said. "I've been with this program for a long time."

Larissa Liska

An inspiration that starts with the seniors who will continue playing softball at the collegiate level. Bianca Gonzalez will pitch for Texas A&M Kingsville and Brookelynn Meador joins UTSA.

Calallen baseball won their fourth title in program history (2025, 2008, 2005, 2000). The Wildcats battled back in the 4A-DI Championship, defeating Pleasant Grove 5-3.

"The moment was just like a dream come true," said Calallen senior pitcher Cody Andrade. "I've been dreaming about this day for a while. Like last year when we lost I felt terrible."

Larissa Liska

Andrade will continue his pitching career at Texas Lutheran University. He hopes returners like junior Blake Quinn continue the winning tradition.

"You know it's awesome seeing the community out here," Quinn said. "They're a big reason we got the State Championship. Them being out there supporting every game really made the big difference for us."

Larissa Liska

The autographs and seeing the trophy inspire youth baseball players like 11-year-old Austin Botello.

"It gives me motivation to want to work harder, so then I can maybe win a State Championship some day in my future," said Botello.

Larissa Liska

Almaraz and Andrade shared this advice for future Wildcats.

"Keep working hard," Almaraz said. "At the end of the day and whenever you come to high school it's going to pay off."

Larissa Liska

"Good luck next year," Andrade said. "Continue to grind and remember to win on the last day."