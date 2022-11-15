Champion celebration ends with an Islanders' 91-73 win

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders are (2-1) to start the season and (1-0) in the American Bank Center after defeating the Trinity Tigers 91-73. Senior forward Isaac Mushila, the Southland Conference Player of the Week, led the floor with 26 points, 17 rebounds 3 steals and one assist.

"At the end of the day we shared the ball very well, and that's got to be one of the things we do each and every night," said Steve Lutz, Islanders men's basketball head coach. "I believe we had 22 assists on 30 made baskets which is really, really good, so if we can continue that moving forward and then obviously playing the defense they way we should be playing defense I think we'll be okay."

The Islanders tipped off their American Bank Center opener in celebratory fashion. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball program was honored with their 2022 Southland Conference Tournament championship rings. A&M-Corpus Christi also raised both the 2022 SLC Tournament championship banner and NCAA Tournament banner in the American Bank Center.

"A lot of motivation like when everybody come here they probably look at that banner and be like we got a target on our back, so we got to come out every game strong and ready to play," said Tyrese Nickelson, Islanders senior guard (15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal). "I like the diamonds. I like how they shine and I also like my last name on it."

The 2021-22 squad made its second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after winning its third conference championship and first since 2006-07. The Islanders defeated Southeastern Louisiana 73-65 in the Southland Championship game to earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

"The smiles on their faces. It's priceless and it's what team sports is all about, so I couldn't be more proud of the team," said Lutz. "I couldn't be more proud of the players. I couldn't be more proud of the fans of the university, and just happy to share the night with each of those people."

Up next, the Islanders host UTRGV in the South Texas Showdown. Tipoff is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in the American Bank Center.

