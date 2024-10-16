CCISD's Dr. Roland Hernandez named UIL Legislative Council Chair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extracurricular activities like athletics, academics, band and more can help shape a young student early in their career. That's exactly what it did for Corpus Christi ISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. During the 2024-2025 school year, he'll be making a greater impact paving "The Texas Way" in UIL.

"It means a lot," Hernandez said.

For Dr. Hernandez it's a dream come true to be named Chief of the UIL Legislative Council. This administration across the state takes action on eligibility rules and policy changes, like adding a basketball shot clock.

"It just involves doing it for our students, our coaches, our teachers and for our district," Hernandez said. "It's just really a high profile position that everyone around the state is paying attention to, so it's just an honor to do that."

To add the cherry on top to his success, Dr. Hernandez is the second Hispanic leader to be named Chair of the organization in the last 83 years. He follows former Superintendent Johnny Pineda (2016-2017) at Raymondville ISD.

"To only be the second Hispanic to hold the chair position it was just kind of wow that's kind of breathtaking because I haven't thought about that before," Hernandez said.

His passion to lead began in Woodsboro. The 1986 grad played multiple sports including basketball where he is still the Eagles' all-time leading scorer. During one of the seasons, Hernandez and the Eagles finished with a (27-2) record and were ranked No. 4 in UIL 2A.

At Woodsboro, Hernandez averaged 20 points and 14 rebounds his senior year. He was 3-time All-District, 2-time All-Regional and 1-time Honorable Mention All-State.

"I knew then that I did not ever want to lose touch with sports, so I became a coach/teacher," Hernandez said.

After high school, Hernandez eared his bachelors in Exercise and Science at Texas State, masters at the University of Houston and then his PHD at the University of Texas at Austin in Education Administration. His first coaching position was at Angleton ISD. He started coaching football, basketball, track and tennis at the middle school level before moving up to varsity.

Roland Hernandez

After leaving Angleton at the administration level Hernandez worked at Waco ISD. That's when he first joined the UIL Legislative Council. Years later, he went back to the Coastal Bend by joining CCISD in 2010 as a Chief Administrative Officer. Then became the Superintendent in 2014. His son Leyton is following in his footsteps. He is currently serving as a coach at Veterans Memorial.

"You know many of my athletes across the state still call me Coach Hernandez," Hernandez said. "As an athlete, your coaches and your teachers you don't lose touch with them."

Absolutely fired up for @r0hernandez!! No better man on this planet more worthy and ready for this position!! He is an advocate for all students!! We are blessed to have him as our leader in @CCISD!! Congrats again!! https://t.co/E3TikZnFUD — CoachJustenEvans (@EvansJusten) October 16, 2024

Dr. Hernandez said one of his greatest achievements was providing an outlet for students during COVID whether it was athletics, band, cheer and more because that's what UIL is all about.

The Legislative Council is the rule-making body composed of 32 public school administrators. The Council acts on many proposed amendments. An affirmative vote by a majority of superintendents is required to change an eligibility rule or to make a major change in UIL policy. Rules approved by the Council or by vote of member schools require further approval of the Commissioner of Education before they are implemented.

The UIL was established in 1910 by The University of Texas at Austin. It is the world’s largest inter-school organization for public school students. It manages and creates rules for almost all academic, musical, and athletic contests for public primary and secondary schools in Texas.